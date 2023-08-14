Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Receiving [Image 14 of 14]

    Mike Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Naomi A. Soto, a drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, briefs new recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 25, 2023. During the receiving process, recruits are checked for contraband, given a haircut, issued gear, and a phone call home, (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 11:50
    Photo ID: 7974364
    VIRIN: 230815-M-HE928-2624
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 28.61 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Receiving [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

