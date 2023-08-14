U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Naomi A. Soto, a drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, briefs new recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 14, 2023. During the receiving process, recruits are checked for contraband, given a haircut, issued gear, and a phone call home, (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 11:50 Photo ID: 7974360 VIRIN: 230815-M-HE928-1479 Resolution: 6881x4587 Size: 24.32 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Receiving [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.