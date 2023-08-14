Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    200th REDHORSE Change of Command [Image 7 of 7]

    200th REDHORSE Change of Command

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Wade 

    179th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Gen. James R. Camp, Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Ohio National Guard, is the presiding officer for the 200th RED HORSE Squadron change of command ceremony, July 15, 2023, at 200RHS Det. 1, Mansfield, Ohio. The passing of the ceremonial guidon to Col. Timothy Grady signified Col. Joseph Logan relinquishing his command of the 200th RHS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Wade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 10:20
    Photo ID: 7974054
    VIRIN: 230715-Z-CC887-1006
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 15.37 MB
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200th REDHORSE Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexis Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    200th REDHORSE Change of Command
    200th REDHORSE Change of Command
    200th REDHORSE Change of Command
    200th REDHORSE Change of Command
    200th REDHORSE Change of Command
    200th REDHORSE Change of Command
    200th REDHORSE Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Ohio Mansfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT