Maj. Gen. James R. Camp, Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Ohio National Guard, is the presiding officer for the 200th RED HORSE Squadron change of command ceremony, July 15, 2023, at 200RHS Det. 1, Mansfield, Ohio. The passing of the ceremonial guidon to Col. Timothy Grady signified Col. Joseph Logan relinquishing his command of the 200th RHS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Wade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 10:20 Photo ID: 7974045 VIRIN: 230715-Z-CC887-1002 Resolution: 6880x4584 Size: 16.2 MB Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200th REDHORSE Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexis Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.