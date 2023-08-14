Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMR&D Enterprise Attend MHSRS [Image 3 of 5]

    NMR&amp;D Enterprise Attend MHSRS

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Emily Swedlund 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 15, 2023) Lucille Papile, from Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL), presents her team's poster to attendees of the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS). MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of the Warfighter. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing, and relationship building. NMRC and NSMRL, part of the Naval Medical Research & Development enterprise is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology, and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 10:52
    Photo ID: 7974036
    VIRIN: 230815-N-YI734-1817
    Resolution: 4948x3306
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMR&D Enterprise Attend MHSRS [Image 5 of 5], by Emily Swedlund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMR&amp;D Enterprise Attend MHSRS
    NMR&amp;D Enterprise Attend MHSRS
    NMR&amp;D Enterprise Attend MHSRS
    NMR&amp;D Enterprise Attend MHSRS
    NMR&amp;D Enterprise Attend MHSRS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nmrc
    navymedicine
    mhsrs
    nsmrl
    thisisnavymedicine
    militaryhealthsystemresearchsymposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT