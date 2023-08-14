KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 15, 2023) Matthew Daley, from Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL), presents his poster to attendees of the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS). MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of the Warfighter. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing, and relationship building. NMRC and NSMRL, part of the Naval Medical Research & Development enterprise is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology, and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy Photo by Emily Swedlund/released)

