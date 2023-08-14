Command Sgt. Maj. William J. Fritzinger assumes responsibility as the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj. during the assumption of responsibility ceremony hosted by USAG Yongsan-Casey Commander Col. Loyd Brown at the Warrior’s Club on Camp Casey, South Korea, August 16, 2023.



As Command Sergeant Major for USAG Yongsan-Casey, Fritzinger is the senior noncommissioned officer in the garrison, and principal advisor to the garrison commander.



CSM Fritzinger’s previous assignment was Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. at the 83rd Chemical Battalion, Fort Stewart, GA. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 01:57 Photo ID: 7973503 VIRIN: 230816-A-MH955-2086 Resolution: 5607x3738 Size: 16.54 MB Location: CAMP CASEY, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assumption of Responsibility for CSM William J. Fritzinger [Image 7 of 7], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.