Assumption of Responsibility for CSM William J. Fritzinger

Command Sgt. Maj. William J. Fritzinger assumes responsibility as the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj. during the assumption of responsibility ceremony hosted by USAG Yongsan-Casey Commander Col. Loyd Brown at the Warrior’s Club on Camp Casey, South Korea, August 16, 2023.
As Command Sergeant Major for USAG Yongsan-Casey, Fritzinger is the senior noncommissioned officer in the garrison, and principal advisor to the garrison commander.
CSM Fritzinger’s previous assignment was Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. at the 83rd Chemical Battalion, Fort Stewart, GA. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)
