Yongsan-Casey welcomes CSM Fritzinger

Photo By Pvt. Mya Zavala | Command Sgt. Maj. William J. Fritzinger assumes responsibility as the U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Mya Zavala | Command Sgt. Maj. William J. Fritzinger assumes responsibility as the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj. during the assumption of responsibility ceremony hosted by USAG Yongsan-Casey Commander Col. Loyd Brown at the Warrior’s Club on Camp Casey, South Korea, August 16, 2023. As Command Sergeant Major for USAG Yongsan-Casey, Fritzinger is the senior noncommissioned officer in the garrison, and principal advisor to the garrison commander. CSM Fritzinger’s previous assignment was Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. at the 83rd Chemical Battalion, Fort Stewart, GA. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. William J. Fritzinger during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Camp Casey’s Warrior’s Club, August 16.



During the ceremony, Fritzinger mentioned he and his family served in Korea before and are overjoyed to serve in the Republic of Korea again as part of the Garrison team.



“This assignment was not only a surprise, but a blessing knowing we’d have an opportunity to be part of an organization that supports our military forces, local communities and allows us to further strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance through cooperation, cultural exchange and goodwill,” said Fritzinger.



During the ceremony, USAG Yongsan-Casey Commander Col. Loyd Brown complemented CSM Fritzinger on his unique leadership skills and his ability to rally soldiers in a fashion that only a great senior Non-commissioned officer could.



“Sun Tzu once said, ‘In the midst of chaos, there is always opportunity and opportunities multiply as they are seized.’ I have no doubt that CSM Fritzinger will inspire the soldiers and civilians of USAG Yongsan-Casey to reach out and take those opportunities, and collectively share in the struggles and successes they bring,” said Brown.



Fritzinger thanked his wife, Heather, for supporting his military career over the last 23 years, thanking her for all she has done for their family and fellow service members. He also emphasized the importance of investing in strong relationships throughout the region.



“The Garrison Commander and I are extremely grateful to serve alongside a group of heavy hitters who work diligently to maintain our facilities, services and relationships with 8th Army, ROK Forces and our Korean partners,” said Fritzinger. “I look forward to working with each of you as we forge new relationships and take on the many challenges and opportunities ahead.”



Brown also highlighted the garrison footprint and the services provided to the community.



“The USAG Yongsan-Casey team has a unique and complex mission. We have over 26 installations, sites and training areas splayed across an area 74 miles long and 32 miles wide. Everything from K-16 to the DMZ,” said Brown. “This command reflects the challenges of mission command, but all challenges can be overcome with the dedicated efforts of a team.”



The ceremony was attended by ROK-U.S. service members, local Dongducheon City officials and community good neighbor partners from throughout Area 1 and 2.



The non-commissioned officer-in-charge of the ceremony was Sgt. 1st Class Marcus J. Phillips who served as the acting USAG Yongsan-Casey Command Sergeant Major since June.



Fritzinger’s previous assignment was Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. at the 83rd Chemical Battalion, Fort Stewart, GA.



Story by PFC Lee, Min Kyu, KATUSA & PV2 Mya Zavala