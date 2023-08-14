230728-N-GR847-0108 SYDNEY, Australia (August 10, 2023) Commander, Australian Fleet, Rear Adm. Christopher Smith presents Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas with a gift in Sydney, Australia, during Exercise Malabar 2023, August 10. This iteration of Malabar is the first year with Australia as the host country. Malabar 23 is a surface, air, and subsurface multilateral field training exercise conducted with the Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, and U.S. Navy that enhances interoperability and strengthens ties and critical partnerships between the maritime forces and demonstrates the countries commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 22:59 Photo ID: 7973349 VIRIN: 230810-N-GR847-1108 Resolution: 5498x4399 Size: 14.46 MB Location: SYDNEY, NSW, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Malabar 2023 Commences [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Reymundo Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.