Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet tours Royal Australian Navy Heritage Centre

230810-N-GR847-0056 SYDNEY, Australia (August 10, 2023) Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas receives a tour from [NAME] of the Royal Australian Navy Heritage Centre onboard HMAS Kuttabul in Sydney, Australia, during Exercise Malabar 2023, August 10. This iteration of Malabar is the first year with Australia as the host country. Malabar 23 is a surface, air, and subsurface multilateral field training exercise conducted with the Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, and U.S. Navy that enhances interoperability and strengthens ties and critical partnerships between the maritime forces and demonstrates the countries commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)

