    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet tours Royal Australian Navy Heritage Centre [Image 5 of 7]

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet tours Royal Australian Navy Heritage Centre

    SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Reymundo Villegas 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    230810-N-GR847-0056 SYDNEY, Australia (August 10, 2023) Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas receives a tour from [NAME] of the Royal Australian Navy Heritage Centre onboard HMAS Kuttabul in Sydney, Australia, during Exercise Malabar 2023, August 10. This iteration of Malabar is the first year with Australia as the host country. Malabar 23 is a surface, air, and subsurface multilateral field training exercise conducted with the Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, and U.S. Navy that enhances interoperability and strengthens ties and critical partnerships between the maritime forces and demonstrates the countries commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Royal Australian Navy
    U.S. Navy
    Allies And Partnerships
    Australian Fleet

