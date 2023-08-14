North Pacific Ocean (Aug. 15, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Steven McKay, from Mt. Ida, Arkansas, stands by to reload a 50 caliber machine gun off the starboard side of the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) in support of Large Scale Exercise 2023 in the North Pacific Ocean on Aug. 15. LSE 2023 integrates participants from six maritime component commands and seven numbered fleets across 22 time zones and is intended to refine how we synchronize maritime operations on a global scale. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 20:38 Photo ID: 7973186 VIRIN: 230815-N-YS413-1130 Resolution: 4233x5880 Size: 878.72 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: MOUNT IDA, AR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Benfold 50 Cal Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.