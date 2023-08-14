Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold 50 Cal Shoot [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Benfold 50 Cal Shoot

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    North Pacific Ocean (Aug. 15, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Pedro Roman-Rivera, left, from Culpeper, Virginia, fires a 50 caliber machine gun off the starboard side of the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) in support of Large Scale Exercise 2023 in the North Pacific Ocean on Aug. 15. LSE 2023 integrates participants from six maritime component commands and seven numbered fleets across 22 time zones and is intended to refine how we synchronize maritime operations on a global scale. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 20:38
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: CULPEPER, VA, US
    TAGS

    7TH FLEET
    UNDERWAY
    USS BENFOLD
    DDG 65
    DESRON 15

