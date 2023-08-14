Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Joseph Macri 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Middle East District’s Planning and Requirements Branch utilizes 3D modeling capabilities assist their mission partners in visualizing how a final project will fit into their overall infrastructure layout.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 08:43
    Photo ID: 7971745
    VIRIN: 230814-A-MN535-1001
    Resolution: 3947x1756
    Size: 888.97 KB
    Location: WINCHESTER, VA, US 
    This work, 3D Model [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Macri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A completed section of housing.
    USACE offers planning support to mission partners around the globe

    USACE
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    TAD
    TAM
    Containerized Housing Unit

