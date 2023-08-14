The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Middle East District’s Planning and Requirements Branch utilizes 3D modeling capabilities assist their mission partners in visualizing how a final project will fit into their overall infrastructure layout.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 08:43
|Photo ID:
|7971745
|VIRIN:
|230814-A-MN535-1001
|Resolution:
|3947x1756
|Size:
|888.97 KB
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
