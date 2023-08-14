Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A completed section of housing.

    A completed section of housing.

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.12.2023

    Photo by Joseph Macri 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    Completed Housing modules utilized by U.S. military forces in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The modules were part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Middle East District project.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 08:43
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    This work, A completed section of housing., by Joseph Macri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A completed section of housing.
