230814-N-JC445-1011 ADRIATIC SEA (August 14, 2023) The Hellenic navy Elli-Class frigate HS Elli (F450) steams alongside the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the flagship of U.S. 6th Fleet. Mount Whitney is participating in Large Scale Exercise 2023 from Aug. 9-18, which is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally-integrated exercise designed to refine the synchronization of maritime operations across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 03:51 Photo ID: 7971547 VIRIN: 230814-N-JC445-1011 Resolution: 3429x2376 Size: 1.2 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hellenic Ship Elli LSE 23 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.