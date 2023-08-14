Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford LSE 23 [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Gerald R. Ford LSE 23

    ADRIATIC SEA

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    230814-N-JC445-1005 ADRIATIC SEA (August 14, 2023) The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) steams in formation alongside the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the flagship of U.S. 6th Fleet. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 03:51
    Photo ID: 7971545
    VIRIN: 230814-N-JC445-1005
    Resolution: 4221x3260
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford LSE 23 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Mount Whitney LSE 23
    USS Gerald R. Ford LSE 23
    USS Gerald R. Ford LSE 23
    USS Normandy LSE 23
    Hellenic Ship Elli LSE 23
    USS Gerald R. Ford LSE 23

    CVN 78
    USS Gerald R Ford
    MC2 Mario Coto
    Large Scale Exercise 2023
    LSE 2023
    LSE 23

