Date Taken: 06.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 20:24 Photo ID: 7971068 VIRIN: 230603-N-IF114-8973 Resolution: 3917x4480 Size: 4.68 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Sailor of the Quarter Sandy Herrera [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Daniel Caton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.