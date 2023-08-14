Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Sailor of the Quarter Sandy Herrera [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Sailor of the Quarter Sandy Herrera

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Caton 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    230603-N-IF114-8973 (Aug 14, 2023) Musician 1st Class Sandy Herrera performance picture posted for receiving SOQ for Q3 2023

    Date Taken: 06.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 20:24
    Photo ID: 7971068
    VIRIN: 230603-N-IF114-8973
    Resolution: 3917x4480
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Sailor of the Quarter Sandy Herrera [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Daniel Caton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Band

    Sailor

    musician
    sailor
    music
    band
    Pacific Fleet Band

