Date Taken: 01.01.2014 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 20:24 Photo ID: 7971066 VIRIN: 140101-N-IF114-8341 Resolution: 1427x1760 Size: 533.75 KB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Blue Jacket of the Quarter Aaron Wright [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Daniel Caton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.