    USS Delaware Homecoming [Image 14 of 15]

    USS Delaware Homecoming

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Towner 

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    230814-N-UR986-0605 GROTON, Conn. (August 14, 2023) – Sailor attached to the USS Delaware (SSN 791), reunites with family during a homecoming event at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Aug. 14. Delaware returned to homeport after a six-month deployment in support of the chief of naval operations’ maritime strategy. The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Delaware and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE and its primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Second Class Wesley Towner)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 18:49
    VIRIN: 230814-N-UR986-8519
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Homecoming
    Groton
    submarine
    USS Delaware

