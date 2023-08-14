USS Delaware Homecoming

230814-N-UR986-0327 GROTON, Conn. (August 14, 2023) – Yeoman Chief Petty Officer embraces his wife during a homecoming event for the USS Delaware (SSN 791) at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Aug. 14. Delaware returned to homeport after a six-month deployment in support of the chief of naval operations’ maritime strategy. The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Delaware and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE and its primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Second Class Wesley Towner)

