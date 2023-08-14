USS Princeton Replenishment-at-Sea

230805-N-CD319-1016 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 5, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Cordell Lipscomb, from San Diego, relays a message through a sound-powered phone to the pilot house aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Princeton, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in Day-to-Day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Cookson)

