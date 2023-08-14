Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Princeton Replenishment-at-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Cookson 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230805-N-CD319-1025 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 5, 2023) Ensign Jaron Stake, from Tolland, Connecticut, relays navigational information to the pilot house aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Princeton, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in Day-to-Day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Cookson)

    USS Princeton Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Princeton Deck Log Entry
    USS Princeton Replenishment-at-Sea

