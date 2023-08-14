Awards were presented to researchers with the Military Health system to individuals and teams during the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida on Aug. 14.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 16:53 Photo ID: 7970786 VIRIN: 230814-O-VO263-6349 Resolution: 725x410 Size: 372.2 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Health System Research Symposium, by Robbie Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.