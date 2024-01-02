'Call for Abstracts' Opens for 2024 MHS Research Symposium

Abstracts for the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium are due by Feb. 21, 2024.



MHSRS serves as the Department of Defense’s premier scientific meeting for the unique medical needs of the warfighter. The annual symposium provides a collaborative environment for military medical care providers with deployment experience, DOD scientists, academia, international partners, and industry to exchange information on research advancements.



Conference programming will focus on four topics:

• Warfighter medical readiness

• Expeditionary medicine

• Warfighter performance

• Return to duty



Scientific breakout sessions will feature topics related to combat casualty care and military operational medicine, to include psychological health and resilience, clinical and rehabilitative medicine, and military infectious diseases.



In 2023, 4,037 people attended MHSRS, participating in 65 scientific breakout sessions featuring 459 oral presentations, and viewed 1,385 posters and met with 108 exhibitors.



The MHSRS website is the best source of information on the 2024 MHSRS Call for Abstracts and includes details on the 2024 breakout sessions and instructions on how to submit an abstract.



The 2024 MHSRS Call for Abstracts will not be extended past the closing date. Anyone planning to submit an abstract must submit the appropriate documents by Feb. 21, 2024.



Details will be posted on the MHSRS website when the location and date of the 2024 MHSRS have been determined.

