‘Call for Abstracts’ Opens for 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium

Abstracts for the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium are due by Feb. 16, 2025.



MHSRS is the Department of Defense’s premier scientific meeting for the unique medical needs of the warfighter. The annual symposium provides a collaborative environment for military medical care providers with deployment experience, DOD scientists, academia, international partners, and industry to exchange information on research advancements.



Conference programming will focus on four topics: warfighter medical readiness, expeditionary medicine, warfighter performance, and return to duty. Scientific breakout sessions will feature topics related to combat casualty care and military operational medicine to include psychological health, neuromusculoskeletal/injury prevention, occupational and environmental exposures, clinical decision support, force health protection, and military infectious diseases.



In 2024, 4,438 people attended MHSRS, participating in 70 scientific breakout sessions featuring 504 oral presentations, viewing1,456 posters, and meeting with 149 exhibitors.



For instructions on how to submit an abstract, visit the 2025 MHSRS website, the best source of information about MHSRS which also includes details about the breakout sessions.



The 2025 MHSRS call for abstracts will not be extended past the closing date. Anyone planning to submit an abstract must submit the appropriate documents by Feb. 16.

Details will be posted on the MHSRS website when the location and date of the 2025 MHSRS have been determined.

