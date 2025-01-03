Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Call for Abstracts’ Opens for 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium

    Military Health System Research Symposium

    Photo By Robert Hammer | Awards were presented to researchers with the Military Health System to individuals...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Health Agency

    Abstracts for the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium are due by Feb. 16, 2025.

    MHSRS is the Department of Defense’s premier scientific meeting for the unique medical needs of the warfighter. The annual symposium provides a collaborative environment for military medical care providers with deployment experience, DOD scientists, academia, international partners, and industry to exchange information on research advancements.

    Conference programming will focus on four topics: warfighter medical readiness, expeditionary medicine, warfighter performance, and return to duty. Scientific breakout sessions will feature topics related to combat casualty care and military operational medicine to include psychological health, neuromusculoskeletal/injury prevention, occupational and environmental exposures, clinical decision support, force health protection, and military infectious diseases.

    In 2024, 4,438 people attended MHSRS, participating in 70 scientific breakout sessions featuring 504 oral presentations, viewing1,456 posters, and meeting with 149 exhibitors.

    For instructions on how to submit an abstract, visit the 2025 MHSRS website, the best source of information about MHSRS which also includes details about the breakout sessions.

    The 2025 MHSRS call for abstracts will not be extended past the closing date. Anyone planning to submit an abstract must submit the appropriate documents by Feb. 16.
    Details will be posted on the MHSRS website when the location and date of the 2025 MHSRS have been determined.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 16:11
    Story ID: 488726
    Location: US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Call for Abstracts’ Opens for 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Military Health System Research Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MHSRS
    DHA Spotlight
    Call for Abstracts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download