    Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science missions in Beaufort Sea [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science missions in Beaufort Sea

    BEAUFORT SEA

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew member investigates the engine’s crank shaft after experiencing a jacket water leak on a main diesel engine, to locate the source of the leak, in the Beaufort Sea, Aug. 10, 2023. Having all engines available for use is critical to the Healy’s ability to produce adequate power to break multi-year ice while simultaneously operating powerful deck and science equipment. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

