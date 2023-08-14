Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science missions in Beaufort Sea

Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew members conduct repairs following a jacket water leak on a main diesel engine by disassembling the connecting rod from the crank shaft, removing the cylinder liner, and locating the source of the leak aboard the cutter in the Beaufort Sea, Aug. 10, 2023. Having all engines available for use is critical to the Healy’s ability to produce adequate power to break multi-year ice while simultaneously operating powerful deck and science equipment. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

