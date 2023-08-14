Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 3 from Ponce de Leon Inlet jetties [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 3 from Ponce de Leon Inlet jetties

    PONCE INLET, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon Inlet boat crew and a swimmer from Volusia County Beach Safety rescue three people who were stranded on the Ponce de Leon Inlet jetties in Ponce Inlet, Florida, Aug. 13, 2023. The rescue individuals were safely transported to awaiting EMS at Station Ponce de Leon Inlet with no reported medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Ponce de Leon Inlet)

