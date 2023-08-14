Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 3 from Ponce de Leon Inlet jetties

A Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon Inlet boat crew and a swimmer from Volusia County Beach Safety rescue three people who were stranded on the Ponce de Leon Inlet jetties in Ponce Inlet, Florida, Aug. 13, 2023. The rescue individuals were safely transported to awaiting EMS at Station Ponce de Leon Inlet with no reported medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Ponce de Leon Inlet)

