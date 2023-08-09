Capt. Monet Green and John Kohut pose for a photo while unpacking various teachers' belongings before the official opening of the new high school. Sixteen Soldiers from the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) and the 173rd Airborne Brigade rolled up their sleeves this week to help teachers unpack their boxes and settle into fresh surroundings – a brand new Vicenza High School.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 10:52 Photo ID: 7969820 VIRIN: 230814-A-HJ939-4532 Resolution: 4888x4162 Size: 8.15 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers support Vicenza High School prior to new school opening [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.