    Soldiers support Vicenza High School prior to new school opening [Image 6 of 6]

    Soldiers support Vicenza High School prior to new school opening

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.14.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Capt. Monet Green and John Kohut pose for a photo while unpacking various teachers' belongings before the official opening of the new high school. Sixteen Soldiers from the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) and the 173rd Airborne Brigade rolled up their sleeves this week to help teachers unpack their boxes and settle into fresh surroundings – a brand new Vicenza High School.

