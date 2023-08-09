Soldiers support Vicenza High School prior to new school opening

Photo By 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla | Capt. Monet Green and John Kohut pose for a photo while unpacking various teachers'...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla | Capt. Monet Green and John Kohut pose for a photo while unpacking various teachers' belongings before the official opening of the new high school. Sixteen Soldiers from the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) and the 173rd Airborne Brigade rolled up their sleeves this week to help teachers unpack their boxes and settle into fresh surroundings – a brand new Vicenza High School. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy — Sixteen Soldiers from the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) and the 173rd Airborne Brigade rolled up their sleeves this week to help teachers unpack their boxes and settle into fresh surroundings – a brand new Vicenza High School.



They took time from a four-day weekend to help the VHS faculty make their new space feel like home. It’s part of a longstanding partnership program between local Army units and the Department of Defense Education Activity schools in Vicenza.



“Unpacking boxes and organizing in one day allows for our teachers to focus on the curriculum and training,” said Beth Potter, USAG Italy’s school liaison officer.



Since 1954, VHS teachers instructed students at the former high school on Caserma Ederle. Relocating from a building that was occupied for 69 years is a large feat, Potter said.



“We’re trying to fit 50 crates of all the teacher’s belonging in a 21st century facility and learning model,” Potter said. “So, this is where the 207th and 173rd was critical.”



School opens Aug. 23 inside U.S. Army Garrison Italy's Villaggio Della Pace post, formerly a housing area near Vicenza. It’s much different than in years past.



Col. Scott Horrigan, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy, joined the Soldiers at the new high school and spoke to teachers about the instrumental role they play in the community, educating teens. With the opening of the new school, just around the corner, Horrigan shared a Greek proverb for the faculty to consider.



“A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit,” Horrigan said.