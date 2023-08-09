A B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., arrives in Keflavik, Iceland to participate in a Bomber Task Force Europe operation with NATO allies, Aug. 13, 2023. BTFs provide U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to assure, deter and defend against adversary aggression against the Alliance, throughout Europe, and across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2022 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 06:55 Photo ID: 7969539 VIRIN: 230813-F-ZT243-1193 Resolution: 7063x4709 Size: 615.04 KB Location: IS Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BTF Europe 23-4 B-2 Arrival [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Heather Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.