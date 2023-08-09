Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF Europe 23-4 B-2 Arrival [Image 5 of 9]

    BTF Europe 23-4 B-2 Arrival

    ICELAND

    12.31.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., arrives in Keflavik, Iceland to participate in a Bomber Task Force Europe operation with NATO allies, Aug. 13, 2023. BTFs provide U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to assure, deter and defend against adversary aggression against the Alliance, throughout Europe, and across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 06:55
    Photo ID: 7969538
    VIRIN: 230813-F-ZT243-1188
    Resolution: 6261x4174
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: IS
    Whiteman Air Force Base

    NATO
    Whiteman AFB
    Partnership
    509th Bomb Wing
    BomberTaskForceEurope
    BTF23
    Bomber Task Force 23

