    Hardwood Classic Basketball Tournament, August 2023 [Image 15 of 15]

    Hardwood Classic Basketball Tournament, August 2023

    KUWAIT

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    The Swish Kings, winners of the Hardwood Classic tournament, pose with their 1st place medals at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 10, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 05:18
    Photo ID: 7969519
    VIRIN: 230810-A-FM739-4598
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 16.31 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Hardwood Classic Basketball Tournament, August 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Basketball
    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    ASG-KU
    Hardwood Classic

