Hardwood Classic Basketball Tournament, August 2023

Col. Daniel Enslen, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Leon Black, senior enlisted advisor, Area Support Group - Kuwait pose with the eight visiting coaches for the Hardwood Classic tournament, pose with their 1st place plaques at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 10, 2023. Organized by Armed Forces Entertainment, the tounament gives service members an opportunity to learn from basketball coaching legends.

