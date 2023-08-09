Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARJ Commander visits 10th Ammo Depot [Image 2 of 6]

    USARJ Commander visits 10th Ammo Depot

    KURE, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Brian Lamar 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Maj. Gen. David Womack, the U.S. Army Japan commanding general, tours the 10th Support Group Ammunition Depot during a battlefield circulation tour on Aug 8 at Kure, Japan.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 23:01
    Photo ID: 7969177
    VIRIN: 230808-A-YZ711-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.46 MB
    Location: KURE, HIROSHIMA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USARJ Commander visits 10th Ammo Depot [Image 6 of 6], by Brian Lamar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARJ Commander visits 10th Ammo Depot

    Army
    USFJ
    USARJ
    Womack

