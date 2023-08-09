USARJ Commander visits 10th Ammo Depot

Maj. Gen. David Womack, the new U.S. Army Japan commanding general, visited the 10th Support Group Ammunition Depot based in Kure, Japan, during a battlefield circulation on Tuesday, 8 Aug.



The purpose of his visit was to get acquainted with the personnel who oversee the mission to maintain Pacific Theater ammunition magazine stockpiles across four permanent ammunition supply facilities across Japan, as well as provide regional joint munitions command’s maintenance and demilitarization program for all the U.S. armed services in the Pacific region.



“From a sustainment lens, there is so much capability resident here in U.S. Army Japan and the broader U.S. Forces Japan,” said Womack.“This is a truly amazing capability. This underpins U.S. Army operations in Japan and operations for the joint force,” he added.



During Womack’s visit, the 10th SG Ammo Depot personnel provided him with mission briefs and a day-long tour of the ammunition storage and demilitarization facilities.



“You can’t say joint interior lines without the 10th Support Group and the Army’s role and function in a free and open Pacific. It is foundational,” said Womack. “I am impressed with the amazing teammates that make up this organization at the depots and the pier. We have the best workforce in the world,” he added.



The trip included a visit to the demilitarization process where unserviceable or expiring ammunition is disposed of. Womack viewed the machinery that dismantles and destroys the expired munitions.



According to Lt. Col. Michael Gallucci, the 10th SG AD commanding officer, the demilitarization program saves the region $3 million each year by providing the service in the theater instead of shipping expired or unusable munitions back to the U.S. for destruction.



10th SG Ammo Depot personnel also escorted Womack from the U.S. Army Garrison - Kure compound, known as Pier 6, to the Akizuki ammo depot site via landing craft mechanized (LCM) boats to view a large cave retrofitted to store several types of munitions.



The tour finished with a site visit to Hiro Port, which is known as the port where all U.S. munitions pass through to be received into the Pacific theater. Womack took time to thank personnel throughout his visit for their hard work and dedication, as well as, performing more than a dozen coin presentations to recognize personnel for excellent work.



After the conclusion of the tour, Womack commented on the strategic advantage that the 10th SG Ammo Depot provides to the security and stability of the region due to improved interior lines and magazine depth.



“It’s a capability that If you don’t have, you are not going to get quickly. We are fortunate that this is currently a capability we have and it gives us operational flexibility and depth to maintain our interior lines and a free and open Pacific,” Womack said.

