Senior Master Sgt. Jacqueline A. Talbert retirement

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacqueline A. Talbert, avionics superintendent of the 175th Maintenance Squadron, poses for a photo with 175th Maintenance Squadron legacy maintainers during her retirement ceremony at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, on Aug. 12, 2023. Talbert retired after a 40-year career in maintenance and two years supporting the 175th Logistics Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)

