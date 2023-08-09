Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Master Sgt. Jacqueline A. Talbert retirement [Image 2 of 2]

    Senior Master Sgt. Jacqueline A. Talbert retirement

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacqueline A. Talbert, avionics superintendent of the 175th Maintenance Squadron, poses for a photo with 175th Maintenance Squadron legacy maintainers during her retirement ceremony at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, on Aug. 12, 2023. Talbert retired after a 40-year career in maintenance and two years supporting the 175th Logistics Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US 
