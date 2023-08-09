U.S Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacqueline A. Talbert, avionics superintendent of the 175th Maintenance Squadron, receives a retirement order from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aliysa Davis, Maryland National Guard Joint Force Headquarters A5/7 director, at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, on Aug. 12, 2023. Talbert retired after 42 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 15:24
|Photo ID:
|7968918
|VIRIN:
|230812-Z-DC119-1062
|Resolution:
|3836x2552
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Master Sgt. Jacqueline A. Talbert retirement [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
