    Senior Master Sgt. Jacqueline A. Talbert retirement [Image 1 of 2]

    Senior Master Sgt. Jacqueline A. Talbert retirement

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacqueline A. Talbert, avionics superintendent of the 175th Maintenance Squadron, receives a retirement order from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aliysa Davis, Maryland National Guard Joint Force Headquarters A5/7 director, at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, on Aug. 12, 2023. Talbert retired after 42 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)

