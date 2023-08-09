U.S Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacqueline A. Talbert, avionics superintendent of the 175th Maintenance Squadron, receives a retirement order from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aliysa Davis, Maryland National Guard Joint Force Headquarters A5/7 director, at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, on Aug. 12, 2023. Talbert retired after 42 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.13.2023 15:24 Photo ID: 7968918 VIRIN: 230812-Z-DC119-1062 Resolution: 3836x2552 Size: 4.49 MB Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Master Sgt. Jacqueline A. Talbert retirement [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.