An Airman assigned to the 175th Wing checks his wingman with a Joint Chemical Agent Detector during a decontamination exercise, August 12, 2023, at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland. The training was conducted to ensure 175th Wing Airmen are prepared to respond to aircrews that are exposed to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear contaminates. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 12:56
|Photo ID:
|7968717
|VIRIN:
|230812-Z-US479-2017
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 175th Wing Airmen practice decontamination skills [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
