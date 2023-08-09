Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    175th Wing Airmen practice decontamination skills [Image 4 of 5]

    175th Wing Airmen practice decontamination skills

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    An Airman assigned to the 175th Wing checks his wingman with a Joint Chemical Agent Detector during a decontamination exercise, August 12, 2023, at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland. The training was conducted to ensure 175th Wing Airmen are prepared to respond to aircrews that are exposed to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear contaminates. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver)

    TAGS

    Decontamination
    Exercise
    Readiness
    MDANG
    175th Wing

