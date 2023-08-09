175th Wing Airmen practice decontamination skills

Airmen assigned to the 175th Wing practice decontamination skills during a training exercise, August 12, 2023, at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland. The training was conducted to ensure 175th Wing Airmen are prepared to respond to aircrews that are exposed to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear contaminates. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Weaver)

