    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Nancy’s Real Talk [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Nancy’s Real Talk

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Louis Staats 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 10, 2023) Sailors host Nancy’s Real Talk aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, August 10, 2023. Nancy's Real Talk is an open forum where female Sailors can come together to safely express themselves, regardless of pay grade, nationality, origin, race, or creed. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 07:28
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Nancy’s Real Talk [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Women
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Females
    Nancy’s Real Talk

