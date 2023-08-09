PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 10, 2023) Sailors host Nancy’s Real Talk aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, August 10, 2023. Nancy's Real Talk is an open forum where female Sailors can come together to safely express themselves, regardless of pay grade, nationality, origin, race, or creed. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.13.2023 07:28 Photo ID: 7968493 VIRIN: 230810-N-PS962-1194 Resolution: 4860x2775 Size: 1004.14 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Nancy’s Real Talk [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.