    USS America Transits Solomon Sea To Aid Papua New Guinea [Image 3 of 5]

    USS America Transits Solomon Sea To Aid Papua New Guinea

    SOLOMON SEA

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (Aug 9, 2023) Quarter Master 3rd Class Bryan McRae, from Killeen, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), makes a deck log entry while sailing in the Solomon Sea, August 9. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

