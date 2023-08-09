USS America Transits Solomon Sea To Aid Papua New Guinea

SOLOMON SEA (Aug 9, 2023) Seaman Recruit Thomas Givens, from San Tan Valley, Arizona, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), mans the helm in the ship’s pilot house while sailing in the Solomon Sea, August 9. The amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are preparing to support U.S. government actions with the government of Papua New Guinea, including the Papua New Guinea National Disaster Committee and National Disaster Centre, and Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

