    1-187 Conducts Platoon Live Fire

    1-187 Conducts Platoon Live Fire

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jayden Woods 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), react to contact during mock live fire on Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 11, 2023. The Soldiers of 1-187 conducted a platoon live fire training exercise as part of Operation Lethal Eagle III. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD)

    This work, 1-187 Conducts Platoon Live Fire [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jayden Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st
    Rakkasans
    Ole
    air assault
    Lethal Eagle

