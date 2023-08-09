1-187 Conducts Platoon Live Fire

Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), clear a trench during a live fire training exercise on Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 11, 2023. The Soldiers of 1-187 conducted a platoon live fire training exercise as part of Operation Lethal Eagle III. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 19:24
|Photo ID:
|7968293
|VIRIN:
|230811-A-MF602-7030
|Resolution:
|4298x3070
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
