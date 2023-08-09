USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors work in the post office

CELEBES SEA (Aug. 8, 2023) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Bakiira James, from Baltimore, updates mail orderly paperwork in the post office aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Celebes Sea, August 8, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)
