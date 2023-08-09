203rd ARS delivers personnel, supplies for Maui recovery

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAHULUI AIRPORT, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawaii National Guardsmen offload supplies from a KC-135 Stratotanker Aug. 9, 2023, at Kahului Airport, Maui, Hawaii. The aircraft was operated by an aircrew from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron and it transported more than 30 personnel from the Hawaii National Guard to aid in the ongoing disaster relief efforts from the Maui brush fires. Soldiers from the Hawaii Army National Guard Search and Rescue Team and Airmen from the Hawaii Air National Guard’s CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Packages have been activated to bolster the support framework for Maui County during this challenging period (Courtesy photo)

    Guardsmen
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    Maui
    203rd Airlift Squadron

