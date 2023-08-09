203rd ARS delivers personnel, supplies for Maui recovery

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron arrives at Kahului Airport, Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 9, 2023. A Statotanker aircrew transported more than 30 personnel from the Hawaii National Guard to aid in the ongoing disaster relief efforts from the Maui brush fires. Soldiers from the Hawaii Army National Guard Search and Rescue Team and Airmen from the Hawaii Air National Guard’s CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Packages have been activated to bolster the support framework for Maui County during this challenging period. (Courtesy photo)

