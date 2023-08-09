Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC EXWC Rewards Military Achievers [Image 5 of 5]

    NAVFAC EXWC Rewards Military Achievers

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by James Stossel 

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    U.S. Navy official photo 230802-N-BY800-1004: NAVFAC-EXWC Executive Officer, CAPT Paul Chan (left), and NAVFAC-EXWC Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Cody Reese (right) present Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Yeoman Second Class Jaslynn R. Villanueva at NAVFAC-EXWC Headquarters in Port Hueneme, California.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 17:34
    VIRIN: 230802-N-BY800-1005
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    This work, NAVFAC EXWC Rewards Military Achievers [Image 5 of 5], by James Stossel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC
    Awards & Recognition
    Awards and Medals
    Awards and Commendations
    NAVFAC EXWC
    Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal

